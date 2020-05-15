Kyle Craig: Spokane County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Task Force searching for wanted burglary, auto theft suspect

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The Spokane County Sheriff`s Property Crimes Task Force is searching for Kyle Craig.

He’s wanted for Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

He’s 26 years old, 6’2” and weighs 175 pounds.

If you can tell the task force where to find him, submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.