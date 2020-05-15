Help ID fast-striking armed robber who targeted hard-working plumber returning from late-night job

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify an armed robber who held-up a hard-working plumber who was returning after a late-night service call on Monday, April 6th.

As the employee was unloading his work truck at 12:38am in the parking lot of South West Plumbing in the 2400 block of SW Alaska Street, the suspect came running around a fence with a handgun and demanded the employee's wallet and phone. "He gives him the wallet. He gives him the phone. The first thing the suspect does, he takes the phone, slams it on the ground, stands on it, smashes it to bits and then he just takes off running. As he's running, he's actually taking things out of the wallet. He discards the wallet, but he keeps all the credit cards and the cash. This is despicable. Not only is he going to have to change all of his credit cards, but he has his personal cash gone. This guy's armed. I don't like him," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim said the suspect had some kind of accent, but couldn't place it. He was wearing a blue rain jacket and dark pants. No other description is known. This happened right near the West Seattle Golf Course.