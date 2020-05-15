David Wacenske, Jr: Accused of viciously attacking new girlfriend; wanted for assault, unlawful imprisonment

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A mother tells Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives that she heard her daughter scream from outside their home, when she opened the front door, her daughter was grasping to a handrail as her brand new boyfriend was pulling on her with both hands.

Detectives say the victim was trying to escape a violent attack from David Wacenske, Jr. in January.

He’s wanted for Unlawful Imprisonment and 2ND Degree Assault.

Detectives say the two had only been dating for a couple of weeks, when Wacenske, Jr. started asking the victim questions about old relationships, while the two were sitting in his car outside her home.

Detectives say Wacenske, Jr. got angry and violently attacked her — choking her and hitting her in the head with his hands, then pulling a gun from his center console and hitting her with it, as well, before putting the gun in her mouth and then to his head and saying, ‘I’m either going to kill you, or myself tonight.’ The victim was able to escape from the car and yell for her mom who called 911, as Wacenske, Jr. took off in his car. Detectives do not have a description of the vehicle.

Wacenske, Jr. is 22 years old, 5’8” and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.