COVID-19 survivor leaves Tacoma hospital to cheers, applause

TACOMA, Wash. -- A Tacoma man is finally going home after fighting off a nearly deadly battle with coronavirus for about a month.

Tammy, a nurse at Tacoma General Hospital, contracted COVID-19 while working on the frontlines of this pandemic and then may have spread the virus to her husband Brian.

After having severe complications and being hospitalized for days, Brian was finally released and got to go home on Thursday. But not without an emotional sendoff first as people cheered and applauded him on the way out.

Tammy said she communicated with her husband several times over the phone while he was in the hospital, reminding him to keep fighting.

Tammy told Q13 News that doctors used the drug Remdesivir to help treat Brian during his fight against COVID-19.