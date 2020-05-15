Copper River salmon arrive in the PNW, and frontline workers get the first taste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — It's a spring tradition that a lot of people look forward to in the Pacific Northwest: the arrival of the first batch of prized Copper River salmon from Cordova, Alaska.

Like so many other traditions, it was celebrated a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Our healthcare heroes on the front lines, more than 200 of them, will be among the first to taste this year's catch.

Alaska Airlines, Copper River Marketing Association, two of the region’s largest seafood processors – Trident Seafoods and Ocean Beauty Seafoods – and Chef Tom Douglas partnered to feed healthcare workers and the community, as well as to raise money for Food Lifeline.

Douglas will use donated salmon to prepare over 200 signature dishes for Swedish Hospital medical professionals working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska Airlines pilots and flight attendants will be on-hand Saturday to deliver the meals and thank workers for their efforts.

On Sunday, Douglas will be “Grilling for Good," selling fresh Copper River salmon meals with asparagus, new potatoes, pickled cucumbers, roasted red peppers, served chilled with spring herb vinaigrette. All proceeds will be donated to the Food Lifeline.

Pre-orders can be made via the Tom Douglas website.

Serious TakeOut

5118 14th Ave NW

Seattle, WA

12:00-3:00 p.m. Public pick-up of pre-ordered meals

Copper River salmon should be hitting stores in the region by Friday afternoon.