WSP: Suspect sought after woman shot on I-5 near JBLM

JBLM — Troopers are looking for the suspect who shot a woman in the elbow early Thursday morning while she was riding in a car on I-5 north near JBLM.

Trooper Ryan Burke, a Washington State Patrol spokesman, said the 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a gray Dodge Charger about 5:15 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up alongside the Charger and opened fire near exit 120 (JBLM).

WSP has not released any additional information and has not said whether the shooting was random, road rage or another motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.