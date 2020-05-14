× Seattle-based Holland America cruise line to lay off 2,000 workers amid pandemic shutdown

SEATTLE — Holland America Line, a Seattle-based cruise company, will lay off workers and impose furloughs and pay cuts on other employees amid a moratorium on cruise sailings caused by the coronavirus.

The company said in a press release that it was “difficult decision,” and that the majority of the layoffs and furloughs will impact shoreside employees in Seattle and Santa Clarita, California.

Roughly 2,000 people will be laid off, according to The Seattle Times.

These difficult decisions were necessary because our pause in global ship operations has extended well beyond what we could have ever predicted,” the company said in a press release. “Our employees are the foundation of our company’s success. Many very talented people are being impacted, through no fault of their own, and we have worked to craft transition plans that recognize their contributions to our company.”

Cruise season in Seattle, which has been canceled this year, typically contributes $900 million to the local economy and supports 5,500 jobs, according to the Port of Seattle.