Report: Geno Smith returns to Seahawks with 1-year deal

SEATTLE — It looks like quarterback Geno Smith will return to the Seattle Seahawks as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the one-year deal, citing a source.

Geno Smith and Seahawks have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2020

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times had also reported, via a source, that the move was expected.

Seahawks could be making an addition to the quarterback room soon — Geno Smith. Has been expected all along he would likely return and a source says it could happen soon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 14, 2020

His time in Seattle has been notable. Smith signed with Seattle in 2019, was cut, and then re-signed a day later to serve as Wilson’s backup. He did not appear in a single game last season.

You might also remember the coin-flip controversy back in November. Video appeared to show Smith calling tails during a pre-overtime coin flip. The referee said he called heads and gave the Seahawks the ball.

Geno Smith calls tails during OT coin flip Ref says he called Heads Seahawks given ball Ladies and Gentleman, NFL officiating… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y1WRk4rKfx — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2019

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2013. He had a 12-18 record over two seasons.

There had also been reports that Seattle was looking at Cam Newton for the backup position as well.