Report: Geno Smith returns to Seahawks with 1-year deal

SEATTLE — It looks like quarterback Geno Smith will return to the Seattle Seahawks as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2020.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the one-year deal, citing a source.
Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times had also reported, via a source, that the move was expected.
His time in Seattle has been notable. Smith signed with Seattle in 2019, was cut, and then re-signed a day later to serve as Wilson’s backup. He did not appear in a single game last season.
You might also remember the coin-flip controversy back in November. Video appeared to show Smith calling tails during a pre-overtime coin flip. The referee said he called heads and gave the Seahawks the ball.
Smith was a second-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2013. He had a 12-18 record over two seasons.
There had also been reports that Seattle was looking at Cam Newton for the backup position as well.