WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee gives coronavirus update at 3:30p

Report: Geno Smith returns to Seahawks with 1-year deal

Posted 2:36 PM, May 14, 2020, by

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — It looks like quarterback Geno Smith will return to the Seattle Seahawks as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the one-year deal, citing a source.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times had also reported, via a source, that the move was expected.

His time in Seattle has been notable. Smith signed with Seattle in 2019, was cut, and then re-signed a day later to serve as Wilson’s backup. He did not appear in a single game last season.

You might also remember the coin-flip controversy back in November. Video appeared to show Smith calling tails during a pre-overtime coin flip. The referee said he called heads and gave the Seahawks the ball.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2013. He had a 12-18 record over two seasons.

There had also been reports that Seattle was looking at Cam Newton for the backup position as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.