Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force warns about crew of ‘South Sound Scammers’ stealing cars

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen yellow 2001 Porsche 911 with Iowa license plate #TRBOHWK (Turbohawk). It has chrome wheels. It has been seen in the Gig Harbor area. Please call 911 if you spot it.

Detectives are also trying to identify three men and a woman seen using the car in Key Peninsula on Monday. Please message the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force on their Facebook page if you know any of their names.

Additionally, detectives are warning people selling their cars not to accept a cashier’s check after hours. Meet at a bank instead to complete the transaction and to confirm the sale is legitimate. Also, get a photo of the seller’s driver’s license or ID.

The owner of the yellow Porsche met with the bogus buyer at South Center Mall on April 20th and was given a fake cashier’s check for $43,000.

Detectives believe this is the same crew of ‘South Sound Scammers’ who stole a 2006 Range Rover from a young couple in Gig Harbor by giving them a fake cashier’s check for $13,000. The SUV ended up totaled last week after the driver crashed during a police chase in Tacoma. The driver was not the suspect who gave the victims the fake check.

The cashier’s checks in both theft cases were filled out on the same paper and looked legitimate.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).