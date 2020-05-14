× North Cascades Highway reopens for summer season

State Route 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, has reopened for drivers as of May 12.

According to the state Department of Transportation, it’s a route that not only provides scenery and recreation for Washingtonians, but also provides vital alternative access in this area that is critical in case of natural disaster.

North Cascades National Park remains closed to all park visitors until further notice.

Facilities and access off the highway are limited on the highway amid the coronavirus closures.

Overview

State Route 20 is the northernmost route across the Cascade Mountain Range in Washington. It’s a scenic byway and part of the Cascade Loop, a 400-mile driving tour through the Cascades.

Winter closures

WSDOT closes the North Cascades when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger threaten the safety of drivers and WSDOT maintenance crews. Avalanches typically close the highway between late November and mid December.

It typically reopens in early May every year.