AUBURN, Wash. -- A large portion of the roof collapsed at the Safeway store in Auburn Thursday morning.

Valley Regional Fire Authority spokeswoman Kelly Hawks said just before 8 a.m., a store employee called in a roof collapse.

Responders found that a 10 foot by 50 foot area of the roof had caved into the store.

Photo from collapse area. Power, water and gas are secured. pic.twitter.com/ovYsnoJW1f — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) May 14, 2020

All employees were evacuated safely, and there are no reports of injuries.

Power, water and gas had to be cut off, Hawks said.

There's no timeline for when the store will reopen.