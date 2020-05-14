Emerald Queen Casino to reopen Monday, May 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Emerald Queen Casino announced it plans to reopen the Fife location at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18. The brand new Las Vegas-style casino in Tacoma will open in early June.

The casino had been closed for about two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We closed our casinos out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, employees and community," EQC said in a statement. "This will be a phased reopening with multiple safety precautions in place when you visit."

Northern Quest was the first casino in the state to reopen last week.

Angel of the Winds Casino, north of Seattle, reopened on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and a long line of vehicles circled the property hoping for a chance to get in.

“We had to wait an hour or two but it was worth it,” said Ivy Agee, 71, from Everett. “I’m loving it, I’m loving it. I’ve been waiting and waiting!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Read the full announcement from EQC below: