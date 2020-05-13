Mariners host free drive through Covid-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners are stepping up to help the community with free drive through testing for Covid-19.

Seattle's MLB team is partnering with the City of Seattle and Kroger to offer free testing at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday morning.

The drive through testing site opens at 10:00 a.m. inside The Mariners Parking Garage located on 1st Ave. S. in Seattle.

Appointments for testing are required and can be made at this website or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select Option 1, then Option 3).

Test results are expected within 48 hours, and the Seattle testing site is estimated to have capacity for 250 vehicles per day.

The new testing option for the community comes one day after Governor Inslee announced plans to begin contact tracing, the state's next strategy in fighting Covid-19.