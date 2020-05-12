× Washington police say parking dispute led to deadly shooting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An argument over parking resulted in a fatal shooting outside a home in Washington state, police said.

Alex Valdovinos, 27, of Lynnwood pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm April 20, The Daily Herald reported Monday.

Authorities charged Valdovinos with the March 28 shooting death of 36-year-old Demarcus Bell of Tacoma.

Bell was shot in the back of the head following an argument and then a physical altercation with a resident over parking outside a home. The resident was not identified.

Shots were fired in the air after a group of people joined the argument. The group dispersed but then another three or four shots were fired and Bell fell to the ground at the driveway, authorities said.

Valdovinos told police he had been smoking marijuana and playing video games with a housemate when he heard an altercation. He later saw two friends in a fight with strangers.

Valdovinos told detectives he “never had a gun, did not fire a gun, and did not shoot anyone.”

Police located a .22-caliber rifle inside Valdovinos’ home, which was the same caliber of bullet found in the victim during an autopsy.

Valdovinos remained in jail with bail set at $200,000.