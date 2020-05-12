‘The Office’ cast reunites to recreate ‘wedding dance’ for Maryland couple’s virtual nuptials

John Krasinski, Steve Carell, and the rest of “The Office” crew reunited for a very important occasion — and no, it wasn’t a reboot of the hilarious sitcom.

But it was for a good cause.

On his YouTube show, “Some Good News,” Krasinski called on his former castmates, including Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, and others, to recreate the epic dance scene from Jim (Krasinski) and Pam’s (Fischer) wedding for a newlywed couple.

The actors danced to “Forever” by Chris Brown from their homes.

The couple, Susan and John, had to hold their wedding virtually because of the pandemic and had Krasinski, 40, serve as the officiant.

“Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” Krasinski said.

“There’s only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” he added, surprising them.

Country star Zac Brown also performed a special song for the couple during the virtual ceremony.

Carell joined Krasinksi on his first-ever YouTube episode in late March. The two reminisced about working together for seven seasons and their favorite moments from set.

Carell said one of his most memorable moments as the paper company manager was the “Dinner Party” episode and “all of our exchange around the micro-flat screen TV.”

Another one for Carell was when Jim impersonated Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson).

“Part of what was so much fun about it was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for people to shine and celebrate it. When you came in as Dwight that day it was crazy watching Jim do Dwight. You were a very good impressionist in general, I don’t think people know.”