Seahawks Tyler Ott raises money for March of Dimes while expecting first child

SEATTLE -- The March of Dimes has been supporting pregnancy care and the safety and health of families and newborn babies for more than 80 years. It's a cause that Seahawks Long Snapper Tyler Ott has been involved with, along with his mother, since he was a child.

"I grew up in Oklahoma and attending a lot of the walks there just with my mom being involved and working for the March of Dimes. Some of my earliest memories are just being able to drive the golf cart around and restock the water stops so that's like how far it goes back," said Ott.

Tyler was born premature, coming a month early, 28 years ago.

"I spent ten days in the NICU," Ott said. "My family, my mom we didn't really know that we were impacted by the March of Dimes when I was born early but come to find out that the research that they had been doing for however long since they were researching polio to start that we were impacted by it. That is how I started getting involved and then through the years it's really just kind of ramped up."

Tyler has raised $30,000 over the last two seasons through his 'Points for Preemies' initiative that donates pledges for the field goals and extra points made during Seahawks games.

He also has honored the charity during the 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign and now through the March of Dimes, Step Up Program.

Rather than participating in the traditional March of Dimes walks held across the country, the organization is challenging participants to college pledges and log their steps through the Charity Miles App.

"The Step Up Campaign has taken on a targeted mission right now. More geared towards providing resources for families effected during COVID," says Ott.

And for Tyler and his wife, Ashley, this cause hits close to home as the couple prepares to welcome their first child this July.

To learn more about the March of Dimes Step Up Challenge visit their website at MarchForBabies.org. You can sign up to participate until Friday, May 15th. To join Tyler's team, search for NICU2NFL on the website.