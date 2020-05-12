Krispy Kreme offering free dozen doughnuts to graduates on May 19

National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a free “2020 Graduate Dozen” of their doughnuts to graduating high school and college seniors at participating locations.

“On 5/19 seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop,” the chain said on its website. The new dozen will be available for regular purchase staring May 18 to May 24.

Additional “swag” that seniors could use to qualify for the free dozen include:

-Letterman jacket with senior status, a 2020 class ring

-2020 class ring

-Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

-Student photo ID with senior status

In March, Krispy Kreme began offering a free dozen of its glazed doughnuts on Monday. That promotion continued through National Nurses Week, which started on May 6.

Because the promotion is not available for online ordering, it remains unclear on what social distancing and safety procedures Krispy Kreme will have in place for seniors who show up decked out in their graduation gear to pick up their free dozen. FOX reached out to the chain for comment and has yet to receive a reply.

While the promotion does come at a time when many states have undergone partial reopenings amid the pandemic, some states which have Krispy Kreme locations — such as California, Washington, and New York — are still shut down or restricted with customers unable to enter the physical locations of stores and restaurants.

Even for states that have partially reopened or are planning to reopen parts of their economies soon, larger social distancing measures are still being encouraged, if not outright enforced, essentially barring customers from stepping into a physical restaurant location.

Social distancing still remains one of the most effective and frequently referred to methods of preventing the spread and contraction of the novel coronavirus months into the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has not been reserved when discussing projected death counts or likely future waves of COVID-19, has continued to reiterate the need for individuals to practice social distancing.

Additional food purveyors that have offered free or discounted items to health care professionals and first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic include Starbucks and McDonald’s.

