Here’s what restaurant dining will look like under Phase 2 of Inslee’s reopening plan

SEATTLE -- Gov. Jay Inslee is laying out some new requirements for what dine-in services at restaurants will look like under phase two of his four-phase plan to reopen Washington.

Currently, eight counties across the state have been approved to move on to phase 2.

Under the new requirements, restaurant customers will see noticeable differences the next time they dine-in that include:

No bar seating or buffets allowed

Single-use menus only

All parties and tables must be 5 guests or less and 6 ft. apart

Guest occupancy must be 50% of maximum building occupancy or lower

Restaurants must keep daily log of customers' information - telephone/email contact information, and time in - for 30 days to help with contact tracing.

It is strongly suggested customers wear a cloth face covering anytime they are not seated at the table (while being seated or leaving, or while going to the restroom).

Restaurants must also adopt a written procedure for their dine-in services to resume. To see the complete list of requirements click here.

Under Phase 2, more recreational activities open up, including camping with fewer than five people from outside your household. Social gatherings with no more than five people from outside your household are also allowed under Phase 2.

Other businesses allowed to reopen under Phase 2 include:

- Remaining manufacturing

- Additional construction phases

- In-home/domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.)

- Retail (in-store purchases allowed with restrictions)

- Real estate

- Professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

- Hair and nail salons/barbers

- Pet grooming