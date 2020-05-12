Eddie Sulcer: Police searching for suspect charged in murder of 22-year-old SeaTac man

SEATAC, Wash. — Detectives in King County are searching for a man charged in the murder of a 22-year-old last month in SeaTac.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for 17-year-old Eddie Lee Lewis Sulcer.

Detectives said Sulcer is the second suspect in the April 24 homicide. The victim was killed in his car shortly after midnight after an argument inside of a convenience store near S. 200th and International Blvd S. One juvenile is already in custody.

Prosecutors have now charged Sulcer with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Sulcer has ties to gang members who could be hiding him. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.” They said he frequents Auburn, Federal Way, Burien, Lakewood, Puyallup and other areas of Pierce County.

Sulcer has a juvenile felony conviction for Attempted Robbery in the First Degree (2017) as well as a conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree (2017). The convictions came after he arranged to sell a firearm stolen in a home burglary to two 17 year olds. When they showed up, Sulcer and his companion robbed them of $100. When he was later arrested, officers found a loaded stolen handgun on him with six live rounds inside.

If you can tell King County deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you full $1,000 cash reward. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text the info through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. It is completely anonymous.

Detectives in South King County have been investigating a rash of gun violence that included seven shootings in five days in April.