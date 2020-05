Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Kent that left at least one person dead.

Details are scarce, but police said it happened early Tuesday in the 24000 block of 35th Avenue South. That's just east of I-5 and south of the I-5/SR-516 interchange.

Police say they believe the suspects and victims knew each other, indicating more than one person was shot. Police have not released any additional information, other than saying the suspects fled the scene.