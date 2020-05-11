× Police say suspected DUI driver kills Washington bicyclist

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A driver was arrested in Washington state for allegedly killing a bicyclist while intoxicated and continuing to drive with the victim’s bicycle stuck to the front of his car, police said.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Thomas Johnson of Tacoma was found dead along a road south of Port Orchard Saturday afternoon.

A 40-year-old Port Orchard man who was not immediately identified was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of narcotics.

A sample of the driver’s blood was taken and he was booked into the Kitsap County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

A preliminary investigation found Johnson was riding his bike on the road shoulder near Port Orchard, 23 miles west of Seattle, Scott Wilson of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

A car swerved onto the shoulder, struck Johnson and then continued. The driver stopped about 1 mile away, where witnesses said they saw him trying to remove the bicycle from the car, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver told a deputy he thought he struck a mailbox.