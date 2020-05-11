Limelight Pet Project: Meet Sam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this weekends pet segment, we want to introduce you to Sam! She is an energetic and loveable one-in-a-half year old Australian Shephard mix.

She is currently staying at Homeward Pet Adoption in Woodinville. Although the shelter is closed for adoptions, they are hoping to find a foster home for her in the meantime. So if you think you would like to temporarily add Sam to your family, you can reach out to the folks at the shelter and they will set everything up.

Head to their website for all the information -- homewardpet.org.