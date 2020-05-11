Gym opens in Arlington, violating stay-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- Doors opened at Power Alley Fitness in Arlington for gym-goers on Monday in protest of Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.

Owner Mike Jellison says he already received a call from Marysville Police Department about a complaint.

But he says he's just protecting his rights and is prepared to face the consequences.

"If someone wants to throw me in jail for 7 days and lock me up, that's great because the governor released all our prisoners," Jellison said. "I'll be alone. It's jail, I'm not afraid."

Jess Robinson chose to workout at PA Fitness Monday.

"The grocery store is way busier, they got you stacked on top of each other," Robinson said. "They're doing their best but their aisles are just so wide and I feel safer in here than I do out there."

The violation, however, is sparking controversy in the neighborhood.

"I understand rights, but I have rights too," Jay Kibby said. "If you become contaminated and infect me, you're affecting my rights."

Under Gov. Inslee's 4 phased plan to reopen businesses, indoor gyms are considered recreational facility and are not allowed to open until phase 3.

No counties in Washington are in phase 3 quiet yet.

The governor's office said it will continue to request businesses' voluntary compliance. The office said in a statement:

"If there is still no compliance, the business may face regulatory action such as the suspension of its business license."

Business violations can be reported online.