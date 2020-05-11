COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Dozens forced out of homes after fire at Lakewood apartment complex

Posted 7:47 AM, May 11, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:53AM, May 11, 2020
Data pix.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Dozens of people were forced out of their homes early Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in Lakewood.

According to West Pierce Fire, crews were called before 3:00 a.m. to the Pacific Ridge Apartments in the 13000 block of Lincoln Ave SW.

Paramedics evaluated several people at the scene and at least one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

At least a dozen apartments were damaged and firefighters said 30-40 people were forced out of their homes. The American Red Cross was called in to help.

It was too soon to know what caused the fire, but investigators were at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.