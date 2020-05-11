Dozens forced out of homes after fire at Lakewood apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Dozens of people were forced out of their homes early Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in Lakewood.

According to West Pierce Fire, crews were called before 3:00 a.m. to the Pacific Ridge Apartments in the 13000 block of Lincoln Ave SW.

Paramedics evaluated several people at the scene and at least one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

At least a dozen apartments were damaged and firefighters said 30-40 people were forced out of their homes. The American Red Cross was called in to help.

It was too soon to know what caused the fire, but investigators were at the scene.