COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

The Divide: Republicans challenge Inslee over use of emergency power

Posted 8:00 AM, May 10, 2020, by

This week on “The Divide”: Seven Republican members of the Washington State House of Representatives sued Governor Jay Inslee, contesting there is no longer a state of emergency over COVID-19. Representatives Chris Corry (R-Yakima) and Andrew Barkis (R-Lacey) join the show to discuss the suit and whether there’s any hope of the two sides working together on a path forward.

Plus: In “Fact or Fake?” we look at social media posts suggesting COVID-19 death data is being inflated.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with Lombardi’s Italian Restaurants.

Commentary: Is it “heartless” to worry about the economic impacts of keeping our state closed?

Watch the full episode below:

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.