The Divide: Republicans challenge Inslee over use of emergency power

This week on “The Divide”: Seven Republican members of the Washington State House of Representatives sued Governor Jay Inslee, contesting there is no longer a state of emergency over COVID-19. Representatives Chris Corry (R-Yakima) and Andrew Barkis (R-Lacey) join the show to discuss the suit and whether there’s any hope of the two sides working together on a path forward.

Plus: In “Fact or Fake?” we look at social media posts suggesting COVID-19 death data is being inflated.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with Lombardi’s Italian Restaurants.

Commentary: Is it “heartless” to worry about the economic impacts of keeping our state closed?

Watch the full episode below: