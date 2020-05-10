COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Small Business Sunday: Lombardi’s Italian worries Phase 2 won’t come soon enough

Kerri Lonergan-Dreke is preparing Lombardi’s Italian Restaurants to resume in-person dining as part of Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state. But she’s worried Phase 2 could come too late for some restaurants.

“Small Business Sunday” is an effort to lift up local companies impacted by Coronavirus. Each Sunday on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse highlights how businesses are trying to survive during mandated government closures. Do you know a company that should be featured? Email Brandi.Kruse@FOX.COM, using the subject line “Small Business Sunday.”

