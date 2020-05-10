Sea-Tac Airport to require face coverings for all workers and passengers

SEATTLE — Sea-Tac Airport will require all passengers, visitors and employees to wear face coverings in public areas of the airport starting May 18.

“Airport workers keep our region’s supply chain moving and support safe essential travel,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “I am deeply grateful for the dedication they bring to their work. Many Port employees and partners and members of the public already wear cloth face coverings. This policy makes clear our commitment to public health, safety, and well-being.”

The airport has been providing cloth face masks to employees who work with the public since April 17. Several airlines, including Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, have implemented similar rules for flights.

The requirement will not apply to certain groups, such as those who cannot medically tolerate facial coverings and very young children.