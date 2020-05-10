Q It Up Sports Trivia Challenge: Former Seahawks WR Nate Burleson vs. MMA Superstar Demetrious Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former 12-time UFC Flyweight Champion and current ONE Championship Grand Prix Title Holder Demetrious Johnson joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss his thoughts on the UFC returning on Saturday night, despite a fighter and two cornermen testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He also discussed his current situation as he awaits a Title Bout in ONE Championship overseas.

Mighty Mouse then faced former Seahawks receiver and current NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson in our weekly Trivia Challenge.

Who won? You can play along! Video above.