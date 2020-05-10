Former Seahawks WR Nate Burleson talks Seahawks, Wilson and NFL on “Q It Up Sports”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Seahawks receiver and Seattle native Nate Burleson joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about whether he thinks the NFL season will go on this fall, his thoughts on Russell Wilson and the NFL getting rid of replay review for pass interference.

Burleson is currently an analyst on the CBS Network pregame and postgame show, along with the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and is a correspondent for "Extra."

He also took part in our weekly Trivia Challenge against Demetrious Johnson, which can be found in a separate post.

Interview above.