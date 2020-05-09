× Historic Concrete Theater holds pop-up Popcorn Parade

CONCRETE, Wash., — While many of us are stuck home and binge watching TV shows or watching the latest movie release, but how much better would that all be with a big bucket of buttery popcorn?

If you are up for the drive, or in the area, you can get your movie theater popcorn fix up in Skagit County Saturday night.

The owner of the Concrete Theater held it’s first "pop-up popcorn parade" two weeks ago and it was a huge success, the theater selling more than 175 tubs of popcorn to benefit the concrete community center.

While the theater remains closed, community members are once again going to be slinging the buttery goodness along main street Saturday night and this time it is to help out with the theater’s expansion, which was built back in 1923!

They are selling large tubs of popcorn for $5 it is cash only and this might be their last popcorn parade, because their distributors are closed, so the theater is already short on supplies.

For more information, just go to the concrete theater’s Facebook page.