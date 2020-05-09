COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Body of teen cliff diver recovered in Snohomish County

Posted 8:25 AM, May 9, 2020, by

MONROE, Wash. — The body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared while cliff diving northeast of Seattle near Cedar Ponds waterfall Sunday has been recovered, authorities said.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s rescue and dive teams initially responded Sunday evening for a report of a cliff diver who did not resurface, according to spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

Search-and-rescue deputies and volunteers have searched every day since then but were unable to recover the body due to dangerous conditions. A swiftwater rescue team managed to pull the boy’s body from the water Friday afternoon.

His name was not immediately released.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will provide positive identification, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.