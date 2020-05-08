Jesse Allen: Wanted mail theft suspect seen cruising through neighborhoods in stolen SUV

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

Bellevue Police are asking for the public’s help to find 31-year-old Jesse Michael Allen.

He is believed to be in Snohomish County, but driving to King County and Pierce County to commit mail theft.

Bellevue Police says he’s struck in the Crossroads and Lake Hills area of the city.

Detectives say he has been seen cruising through neighborhoods in a stolen white 2020 GMC Yukon with Washington state license plate # BTB7836. If you have information on his whereabouts, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.P3Tips.com, through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.