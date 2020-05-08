Dealaunte Bonner: Wanted domestic violence suspect accused of breaking woman’s door down, punching her in the head

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives say convicted felon, Dealaunte Bonner, is accused of violating a domestic violence ‘no contact order,’ by kicking down a woman’s door and then punching her in the head.

Deputies say Bonner was waiting for the woman when she arrived home on March 28th. Detectives say she ran into her apartment, then locked and barricaded the door. “Dealaunte began kicking the door, he was able to finally force the door open. He got inside of the residence, where he wasn’t supposed to be, once he got inside, he went and took a few items from her apartment and prior to leaving, he punched the victim in the face with a closed fist on her left temple, causing pain and also she had a hard time opening her mouth, so it caused a lot of pain to her jaw area, as well,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

All of this happened while Bonner is awaiting trial for domestic violence and malicious mischief involving the same victim.

He also has a pending case for animal cruelty in Lakewood, with an active warrant for his arrest and a charge pending in Seattle Municipal Court for two counts of assault.

His criminal history includes convictions for theft, assault and attempted assault.

In the most recent domestic violence burglary case, deputies say Bonner left before officers arrived. “He has a $200,000 warrant for his arrest. The courts concern, according to the paperwork, is that they’re worried that he’s likely to not listen to court orders, he’s already violating the ‘no contact order’ and he could go again and assault the victim again, so in fear for her safety, we need to get him back behind bars as soon as we can,” said Sgt. Abbott.

He’s 27 years old, 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds.

Detectives say he’s known to hangout in the southeast King County area and has lived in Seattle and Renton in the past.

If you can tell King County deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text the info through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free. It is completely anonymous.