Renton officers shoot, kill man who confronted them with knife

Posted 9:42 AM, May 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:56AM, May 7, 2020
RENTON, Wash. -- A multi-agency team is investigating after Renton police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded about 11 p.m. to a domestic violence call at the Sunset Heights apartment complex at 1150 Sunset Blvd. NE.

Police said a man who was armed with a knife confronted officers, who then shot and killed him.

The officers were not injured.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, a multi-agency team comprised of seven south King County law enforcement agencies.

Police have not released any additional information.

