Renton officers shoot, kill man who confronted them with knife

RENTON, Wash. -- A multi-agency team is investigating after Renton police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night.
According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded about 11 p.m. to a domestic violence call at the Sunset Heights apartment complex at 1150 Sunset Blvd. NE.
Police said a man who was armed with a knife confronted officers, who then shot and killed him.
The officers were not injured.
The police shooting is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, a multi-agency team comprised of seven south King County law enforcement agencies.
Police have not released any additional information.