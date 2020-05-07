Renton officers shoot, kill man who confronted them with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- A multi-agency team is investigating after Renton police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded about 11 p.m. to a domestic violence call at the Sunset Heights apartment complex at 1150 Sunset Blvd. NE.

Police said a man who was armed with a knife confronted officers, who then shot and killed him.

The officers were not injured.

Confirmed. Renton Police shoot and kill someone at Sunset Condominiums in Renton. Waiting on details about what led to incident. Valley Investigations Team, group of outside agencies, now handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/uLL0ImARIX — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) May 7, 2020

The police shooting is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team, a multi-agency team comprised of seven south King County law enforcement agencies.

Police have not released any additional information.