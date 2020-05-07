NFL announces Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The NFL on Thursday announced the 2020 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks, which includes eleven games on Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks.

The regular season begins with a trip across the country to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 13 before Seattle returns home for a Sunday night showdown against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks are scheduled for four primetime games this season.

Seattle starts playing its NFC West division rivals starting at Arizona in late October. The regular season wraps up on Jan. 3 in San Francisco.

The Seahawks' preseason schedule includes home games against Las Vegas and the L.A. Chargers, with road games in Houston and Minnesota.

The NFL is planning the season as usual and will make adjustments due to coronavirus if and when it is necessary.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 Schedule

Week / Date / Opponent / PT / TV

Preseason

Pre 1 Aug. 13-17 Las Vegas TBD TBD

Pre 2 Aug. 20-24 at Houston TBD TBD

Pre 3 Aug. 27-30 L.A. Chargers TBD TBD

Pre 4 Sep. 3-4 at Minnesota TBD TBD

Regular Season

1 Sep. 13 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 AM FOX

2 Sep. 20 New England Patriots 5:20 PM NBC

3 Sep. 27 Dallas Cowboys 1:25 PM FOX

4 Oct. 4 at Miami Dolphins 10:00 AM FOX

5 Oct. 11 Minnesota Vikings* 5:20 PM NBC

6 BYE

7 Oct. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 PM FOX

8 Nov. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:25 PM FOX

9 Nov. 8 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 AM FOX

10 Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Rams 1:25 PM FOX

11 Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals (Thu) 5:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon**

12 Nov. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 5:15 PM ESPN

13 Dec. 6 New York Giants 1:05 PM FOX

14 Dec. 13 New York Jets 1:05 PM CBS

15 Dec. 20 at Washington Redskins 10:00 AM FOX

16 Dec. 27 Los Angeles Rams 1:05 PM CBS

17 Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers 1:25 PM FOX

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

Seahawks 2020 Draft Class

Seattle used a third-round pick to select LSU guard Damien Lewis in the 2020 NFL draft with the idea that he could be a starter this season. The Seahawks followed that up two days later by releasing starting guard D.J. Fluker and starting center Justin Britt in moves that saved Seattle $12 million against the salary cap but also subtracted 174 career regular-season starts on the offensive line.

Couple those two moves with the decision not to bring back four-year starter Germain Ifedi at right tackle and Seattle is facing the challenge of a major integration during an offseason where on-field practices may not happen until training camp.

“Obviously, the veterans, they’re coming in with an edge. They’ve got to cash in on that edge so that they can maintain their competitive opportunity and all that. That’s always the case,” coach Pete Carroll said. “When the young guys come in, we have 18 guys coming in right now looking at what these guys are up against, this is going to bring out the very best in them. We want to play great football up front and we want to give (Russell Wilson) the chance to tear it up like he can.”

Drafting Lewis was the latest move in a surprisingly busy offseason focused on one position group. Seattle had previously landed a bevy of notable free agents — B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi, Chance Warmack, Brandon Shell — and re-signed veteran Mike Iupati. While making a couple of additions each year had been Seattle’s norm, this was a significant investment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.