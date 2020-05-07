Did you hear the ‘boom’ Wednesday evening? It was a meteor explosion

SEATTLE — From homes shaking in Everett to rattling windows in Belfair and scaring children in Gig Harbor, a fireball that raced across the sky and caused a sonic “boom” was in fact a meteor exploding, according to the American Meteor Society.

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society tells Q13 that the delayed “boom” shortly after the fireball was spotted in the sky is pretty rare. Only about 1 percent of 2,000-3,000 meteors that enter Earth’s atmosphere each year have a boom that follows.

Lunsford said because there was a boom, it’s very likely there are small, rock-sized pieces of the meteor somewhere on the ground. When a meteor causes a boom, it’s “pretty far down” in the atmosphere.

The pieces of rock would stand out from other rocks, but a novice might not know it was a meteor, Lunsford said.

The meteor was likely the size of a car when it started, but most of it burned up by the time it reached the Puget Sound region.