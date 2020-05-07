Confusion, frustration from some businesses included in Washington’s Phase One of reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There is confusion and frustration tonight for businesses slated to open as a part of Governor Jay Inslee’s Phase One to reopen Washington's economy, which officially started on Tuesday.

The governor’s own website lays out the four phases to reopen businesses. It says Phase One starts Tuesday, May 5.

Car washes are one of the select industries included in Phase One. Brown Bear Car Wash was all set to reopen its 40-plus locations in Washington on Thursday, May 7. The company got a call from the governor's office on Wednesday saying it can't do so until the state issues new guidelines specific to car washes.

“It was frustrating for our employees and a lot of our customers who were eager for us to open,” said Brown Bear Chief Financial Officer Steve Palmer.

Then Thursday afternoon, word finally came. The state handed down guidelines for the construction industry.

As of 4:30 PM PT on Thursday, May 7, these are the industries that had been given guidelines and the green light to reopen:

Construction

Vehicle sales

Spiritual drive-in services

Car washes

These are the industries still waiting on the rules required to reopen:

Landscapers

Pet walkers

Retail with curbside pick-up orders

Brown Bear Car Wash later told Q13 News that, after further speaking with the state again, it would be opening tunnel-wash locations at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 8. Self-service locations would reopen shortly after.

We asked the governor's office if industries eligible for reopening in Phase Two would also be waiting after that phase begins for guidelines on their industries. We have not received a response.

For the latest information on the state guidelines for specific industries, go to: What you need to know, Safe Start