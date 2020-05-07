Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule released
COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Air Force flyover to honor healthcare workers Friday in Western Washington

Posted 4:22 PM, May 7, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Look to the skies on Friday, May 8 when two huge military cargo jets will fly over western Washington to honor healthcare workers.

The 62nd Airlift Wing says to expect to see two Boeing C-17 Globemaster planes based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The planes will take off from JBLM around 12:30 pm.. and head south toward Olympia before heading north through the Kitsap Peninsula to Whidbey Island and then back south over Seattle and back to JBLM around 3:00 p.m. Click through the photos above for a map and timeline of the flyover provided by the 62nd Airlift Wing.

Click here for more positive stories as we get through the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.