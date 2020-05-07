Air Force flyover to honor healthcare workers Friday in Western Washington

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Look to the skies on Friday, May 8 when two huge military cargo jets will fly over western Washington to honor healthcare workers.

The 62nd Airlift Wing says to expect to see two Boeing C-17 Globemaster planes based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The planes will take off from JBLM around 12:30 pm.. and head south toward Olympia before heading north through the Kitsap Peninsula to Whidbey Island and then back south over Seattle and back to JBLM around 3:00 p.m. Click through the photos above for a map and timeline of the flyover provided by the 62nd Airlift Wing.

