New Covid-19 cases linked to ‘coronavirus parties’ in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - New positive Covid-19 cases in Walla Walla County are being linked to coronavirus parties, where people are intentionally exposing themselves and others with the virus.

"We quickly noticed a few of our cases were linked together and that they happen to be in the same location with more than 20-25 more people," said Meghan DeBolt, with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

Health officials speculate the reasoning behind the gathers is to build up immunity against the virus. Health officials strongly warn against it.

"Covid-19 isn't like the chicken pox virus where you build up immunity," said DeBolt. "We just don't know much about this virus at this time and whether people are going to actually build up immunity and can become infected again in a second wave or something like that."

As of Tuesday, there are 94 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Walla Walla County. Three are hospitalized, 40 people have recovered, and one person, not linked to coronavirus parties, has died.

Unlike the Puget Sound, Walla Walla county has yet to hit its peak, and officials are urging folks to follow the Governor's stay home, stay healthy order.

"Please don't," DeBolt said. "Please don't knowingly infect yourself with Covid-19 because it's going to increase our local case count and potentially expose others and put our most vulnerable populations more at risk."

Health officials and law enforcement are taking an educational approach to combat coronavirus parties, but the Walla Walla police department says if they see an intentional violation, they will investigate and may refer the case to the city attorney or county prosecutor.

The Washington State Department of Health released this statement, saying they were "alarmed" by reports of coronavirus parities.