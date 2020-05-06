× Man kidnapped woman and raped her at gunpoint, Snohomish County deputies say

MARYSVILLE – A 43-year-old Everett man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in downtown Marysville, drove her to another location and raped her at gunpoint.

On April 28, sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of sexual assault in the 12400 block of Sunny Shores Road.

The victim told police she was kidnapped by a man, driven to another location and raped, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was filed to the county’s special investigations unit. Investigators interviewed a number of witnesses and issued multiple search warrants, deputies said.

A suspect was identified and arrested Tuesday afternoon when he was seen driving in Everett.

He was booked on suspicion of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held in Snohomish County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.