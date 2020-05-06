COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

‘Foul odor’ leads police to decomposing body inside hotel room tote

Posted 1:23 PM, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:26PM, May 6, 2020

RENTON – A 31-year-old man is in jail after a decomposing body was found inside a hotel room where he was staying.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a tip about a missing 61-year-old man who had not been seen since April.

Acting on the tip, officers went to a hotel in the 1800 block of East Valley Road and noticed a “foul odor” coming from one of the rooms, Renton police said.

Officers made contact with a 31-year-old man inside the room who allegedly refused to come out. Police obtained a search warrant and entered the room.

Once inside, they found human remains inside a plastic tote in the bathroom.

The identity of the remains was not immediately established, police said. Police are unsure what caused the person’s death.

The 31-year-old was booked on unrelated charges while the investigation is ongoing, police said.

