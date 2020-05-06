× Bellevue police bust burglary ring targeting high-end homes

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two burglars who allegedly targeted high-end homes and often came away with Rolex watches and other luxury items are behind bars.

Ryan Purvis, 33, and Nathan Wood, 34, have been charged with multiple felony counts, including residential burglary.

Purvis and Woods cased homes in high-end areas of Bellevue and Mercer Island, waiting for people to be out of town, Bellevue police said.

Once they spotted an empty home they’d allegedly steal what they could, often leaving in the victims’ cars.

Police arrested the suspects after a victim’s son-in-law noticed his father-in-law’s car driving through a neighborhood, even though he was out of town. Police said the son-in-law followed the car and called police.

The suspects were arrested and a search led investigators to more than $200,000 in stolen property, police said, including cars, speaker systems and jewelry.

Purvis has at least 10 prior felony convictions.

Police are working with victims in Bellevue, Mercer Island and other areas of King County to return the stolen goods.