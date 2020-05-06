COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

61% of state’s coronavirus deaths linked to long-term care facilities

Posted 5:47 PM, May 6, 2020, by , Updated at 05:49PM, May 6, 2020

SEATTLE — More than half of Washington’s coronavirus-related deaths are linked to long-term care facilities across the state.

The state’s Joint Information Center released the breakdown Wednesday evening. It is the first time this information has been compiled statewide to isolate cases linked to these facilities.

As of May 2, 19 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases are linked to these facilities, resulting in 507 deaths, 61 percent of the state’s total.

The Department of Social and Health Services said 252 facilities have confirmed cases. The state said the data may include residents as well as employees and visitors.

Of the 252 facilities, DSHS said 94 are assisted living facilities, 76 are nursing homes, 51 are adult family homes, 30 are supported living facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities and one is an intermediate care facility.

Life Care Center in Kirkland quickly became the early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak back in March when the virus claimed the lives of dozens of residents and infected many more, including employees. Since then, hundreds of facilities in the state have reported cases.

Below is a list provided by DSHS of facilities connected to COVID-19 cases. The state said it left off the names of some adult family homes and supported living facilities that are so small that naming the facility could be a HIPAA violation.

Do you have a relative in one of these facilities or do you work at a long-term care facility in the state? We want to hear about your experiences and concerns. Please email Simone@Q13FOX.com

Facility Name City
Aegis Assisted Living of Kirkland Kirkland
Aegis of Bellevue Bellevue
Aegis of Issaquah Issaquah
Aegis of Madison Seattle
Aegis of Marymoor Redmond
Aegis Senior Living of Lynnwood Lynnwood
Alpha Cottage, LLC Tacoma
Birchview Memory Care Community Sedro Woolley
Bonaventure of East Wenatchee E. Wenatchee
Bonaventure of the Tri-cities Richland
Bonaventure of Vancouver Vancouver
Brookdale Alderwood Lynnwood
Brookdale Arbor Place Everett
Brookdale College Place College Place
Brookdale Monroe Monroe
Brookdale Nine Mile Spokane
Brookdale Stanwood Stanwood
Brookdale Torbett Richland
Brookdale West Seattle Seattle
Callaway Gardens Alzheimers Special Care Center Kennewick
Cascade Retirement Inn Vancouver
Chandler’s Square Anacortes
Chateau at Valley Center Retirement Community Renton
Chateau Pacific Retirement Community Lynnwood
Cogir Mill Creek Mill Creek
Cogir Northgate Seattle
Cogir Queen Anne Seattle
Covenant Living at The Shores Mercer Island
Cristwood Retirement Community Shoreline
Cypress Assisted Living Inc. Anacortes
Edmonds Landing Assisted Living Community Edmonds
Emerald Heights Redmond
Everett Heritage Court Everett
Fairwinds Redmond Redmond
Fairwinds-Brighton Court Lynnwood
Fairwood Northridge LLC Spokane
Fieldstone Grandridge Independent and Assisted Living Kennewick
Fieldstone Memory Care Issaquah Issaquah
Foss Home and Village Seattle
Fountain Court Assisted Living Maple Valley
Grandview Assisted Living Grandview
Halycon Bellevue
Hawthorne Court Kennewick
Hearthstone Seattle
Highgate Senior Living Yakima
Highgate Senior Living Vancouver
Horizon House Seattle
Ida Culver House Seattle
Island House Mercer Island
Josephine Caring Community Stanwood
Judson Park Retirement Community Des Moines
Kenmore Senior Living Kenmore
Lakeshore Seattle
Living Court Assisted Living Community Enumclaw
Lynden Manor Lynden
Madison House Kirkland
Merrill Gardens at Burien Burien
Mountlake Terrace Plaza Mountlake Terrace
Mukilteo Memory Care Mukilteo
Murano Senior Living Seattle
Olympic Place Retirement and Assisted Living Community Arlington
Overlake Terrace Redmond
Parkview Estates Kennewick
Patriots Glen Bellevue
Patriots Landing Operations LLC Dupont
Peoples Retirement Community Tacoma
Peters Creek Retirement Community Redmond
Pioneer Place Alzheimer Residence of Tacoma Tacoma
Prestige Senior Living at Colonial Vista Wenatchee
Providence Mount St Vincent Retirement Apartments Seattle
Quail Park of Lynnwood Lynnwood
Redmond Heights Senior Living Redmond
Rosewood Courte Memory Care Community Edmonds
Royal Park Retirement Center Spokane
Sagebrook Senior Living at Bellevue Bellevue
Scriber Gardens LLC Lynnwood
Spiritwood at Pine Lake Issaquah
Spring Creek Retirement & Assisted Living Community Bellingham
Stephen’s Place Vancouver
Summit Place Assisted Living Bellingham
Sunrise of Edmonds Edmonds
Sunrise of Mercer Island Mercer Island
Sunrise View Retirement Villa Everett
The Bellettini Bellevue
The Cottages at Edgewood Edgewood
The Cottages at Lacey Lacey
The Gardens at Town Square Bellevue
The Lodge at Arbor Village Kent
The Lodge at Eagle Ridge Renton
University House at Wallingford Seattle
Van Mall Retirement Vancouver
Washington Oakes Everett
Wheatland Village Walla Walla
Whitman Place Walla Walla
Fircrest School Pat A Shoreline
Aldercrest Health & Rehabilitation Center Edmonds
Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center – Pasco Pasco
Avamere Transitional Care of Puget Sound Tacoma
Bailey-Boushay House Seattle
Ballard Center Seattle
Benson Heights Rehabilitation Center Kent
Bethany at Pacific Everett
Bethany at Silver Lake Everett
Cheney Care Center CHENEY
Columbia Crest Center Moses Lake
Columbia Lutheran Home Seattle
Crescent Health Care, Inc. Yakima
Cristwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Shoreline
Emerald Care Wapato
Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center Enumclaw
Fircrest School Pat N Shoreline
Foss Home and Village Seattle
Garden Terrace Healthcare Center of Federal Way Federal Way
Garden Village Yakima
Good Samaritan Health Care Center Yakima
Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt Blaine
Hallmark Manor Federal Way
Heartwood Extended Health Care Tacoma
Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Issaquah
Josephine Caring Community Stanwood
Judson Park Health Center Des Moines
Kin on Health Care Center Seattle
Landmark Care and Rehabilitation Yakima
Lea Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center Auburn
Life Care Center of Kennewick Kennewick
Life Care Center of Mount Vernon Mount Vernon
Life Care Center of Puyallup Puyallup
Life Care Center of Richland Richland
Life Care Center of Skagit Valley Sedro Woolley
Life Care Center of South Hill Puyallup
Lynnwood Post Acute Rehabilitation Center Lynnwood
Manor Care Health Services (Gig Harbor) Gig Harbor
Manor Care Health Services -Salmon Creek Vancouver
Mirabella Seattle
Mission Healthcare at Bellevue Bellevue
Orchard Park Health Care & Rehabilitation Center Tacoma
Park Ridge Care Center Shoreline
Park Rose Care Center Tacoma
Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Burlington Burlington
Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Camas Camas
Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Parkside Union Gap
Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Sunnyside Sunnyside
Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center – Edmonds Edmonds
Providence Marianwood Issaquah
Providence Mount St. Vincent Seattle
Queen Anne Healthcare Seattle
Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center Redmond
Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Kennewick
Regency North Bend Rehabilitation and Nursing Center North Bend
Renton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Renton
Richmond Beach Rehab Shoreline
Rockwood at Hawthorne Spokane
Sea Mar Community Care Center Seattle
Shoreline Health and Rehabilitation Shoreline
Shuksan Rehabilitation and Health Care Bellingham
Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation Snohomish
Soundview Rehabilitation and Health Care Inc Anacortes
Spokane Veteran’s Home Spokane
Stafford Healthcare Des Moines
Summitview Healthcare Center Yakima
Sunrise View Convalescent Center Everett
Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community Tacoma
The Caroline Kline Galland Home Seattle
The Hearthstone Seattle
The Oaks at Forest Bay Shoreline
Toppenish Nursing & Rehab Center Toppenish
Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitative Care Vancouver
Washington Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation Seattle
Washington Odd Fellows Home Walla Walla
Washington Soldiers Home Orting
Willow Springs Care and Rehabilitation Yakima
