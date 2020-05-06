61% of state’s coronavirus deaths linked to long-term care facilities

SEATTLE — More than half of Washington’s coronavirus-related deaths are linked to long-term care facilities across the state.
The state’s Joint Information Center released the breakdown Wednesday evening. It is the first time this information has been compiled statewide to isolate cases linked to these facilities.
As of May 2, 19 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases are linked to these facilities, resulting in 507 deaths, 61 percent of the state’s total.
The Department of Social and Health Services said 252 facilities have confirmed cases. The state said the data may include residents as well as employees and visitors.
Of the 252 facilities, DSHS said 94 are assisted living facilities, 76 are nursing homes, 51 are adult family homes, 30 are supported living facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities and one is an intermediate care facility.
Life Care Center in Kirkland quickly became the early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak back in March when the virus claimed the lives of dozens of residents and infected many more, including employees. Since then, hundreds of facilities in the state have reported cases.
Below is a list provided by DSHS of facilities connected to COVID-19 cases. The state said it left off the names of some adult family homes and supported living facilities that are so small that naming the facility could be a HIPAA violation.
Do you have a relative in one of these facilities or do you work at a long-term care facility in the state? We want to hear about your experiences and concerns. Please email Simone@Q13FOX.com.
|Facility Name
|City
|Aegis Assisted Living of Kirkland
|Kirkland
|Aegis of Bellevue
|Bellevue
|Aegis of Issaquah
|Issaquah
|Aegis of Madison
|Seattle
|Aegis of Marymoor
|Redmond
|Aegis Senior Living of Lynnwood
|Lynnwood
|Alpha Cottage, LLC
|Tacoma
|Birchview Memory Care Community
|Sedro Woolley
|Bonaventure of East Wenatchee
|E. Wenatchee
|Bonaventure of the Tri-cities
|Richland
|Bonaventure of Vancouver
|Vancouver
|Brookdale Alderwood
|Lynnwood
|Brookdale Arbor Place
|Everett
|Brookdale College Place
|College Place
|Brookdale Monroe
|Monroe
|Brookdale Nine Mile
|Spokane
|Brookdale Stanwood
|Stanwood
|Brookdale Torbett
|Richland
|Brookdale West Seattle
|Seattle
|Callaway Gardens Alzheimers Special Care Center
|Kennewick
|Cascade Retirement Inn
|Vancouver
|Chandler’s Square
|Anacortes
|Chateau at Valley Center Retirement Community
|Renton
|Chateau Pacific Retirement Community
|Lynnwood
|Cogir Mill Creek
|Mill Creek
|Cogir Northgate
|Seattle
|Cogir Queen Anne
|Seattle
|Covenant Living at The Shores
|Mercer Island
|Cristwood Retirement Community
|Shoreline
|Cypress Assisted Living Inc.
|Anacortes
|Edmonds Landing Assisted Living Community
|Edmonds
|Emerald Heights
|Redmond
|Everett Heritage Court
|Everett
|Fairwinds Redmond
|Redmond
|Fairwinds-Brighton Court
|Lynnwood
|Fairwood Northridge LLC
|Spokane
|Fieldstone Grandridge Independent and Assisted Living
|Kennewick
|Fieldstone Memory Care Issaquah
|Issaquah
|Foss Home and Village
|Seattle
|Fountain Court Assisted Living
|Maple Valley
|Grandview Assisted Living
|Grandview
|Halycon
|Bellevue
|Hawthorne Court
|Kennewick
|Hearthstone
|Seattle
|Highgate Senior Living
|Yakima
|Highgate Senior Living
|Vancouver
|Horizon House
|Seattle
|Ida Culver House
|Seattle
|Island House
|Mercer Island
|Josephine Caring Community
|Stanwood
|Judson Park Retirement Community
|Des Moines
|Kenmore Senior Living
|Kenmore
|Lakeshore
|Seattle
|Living Court Assisted Living Community
|Enumclaw
|Lynden Manor
|Lynden
|Madison House
|Kirkland
|Merrill Gardens at Burien
|Burien
|Mountlake Terrace Plaza
|Mountlake Terrace
|Mukilteo Memory Care
|Mukilteo
|Murano Senior Living
|Seattle
|Olympic Place Retirement and Assisted Living Community
|Arlington
|Overlake Terrace
|Redmond
|Parkview Estates
|Kennewick
|Patriots Glen
|Bellevue
|Patriots Landing Operations LLC
|Dupont
|Peoples Retirement Community
|Tacoma
|Peters Creek Retirement Community
|Redmond
|Pioneer Place Alzheimer Residence of Tacoma
|Tacoma
|Prestige Senior Living at Colonial Vista
|Wenatchee
|Providence Mount St Vincent Retirement Apartments
|Seattle
|Quail Park of Lynnwood
|Lynnwood
|Redmond Heights Senior Living
|Redmond
|Rosewood Courte Memory Care Community
|Edmonds
|Royal Park Retirement Center
|Spokane
|Sagebrook Senior Living at Bellevue
|Bellevue
|Scriber Gardens LLC
|Lynnwood
|Spiritwood at Pine Lake
|Issaquah
|Spring Creek Retirement & Assisted Living Community
|Bellingham
|Stephen’s Place
|Vancouver
|Summit Place Assisted Living
|Bellingham
|Sunrise of Edmonds
|Edmonds
|Sunrise of Mercer Island
|Mercer Island
|Sunrise View Retirement Villa
|Everett
|The Bellettini
|Bellevue
|The Cottages at Edgewood
|Edgewood
|The Cottages at Lacey
|Lacey
|The Gardens at Town Square
|Bellevue
|The Lodge at Arbor Village
|Kent
|The Lodge at Eagle Ridge
|Renton
|University House at Wallingford
|Seattle
|Van Mall Retirement
|Vancouver
|Washington Oakes
|Everett
|Wheatland Village
|Walla Walla
|Whitman Place
|Walla Walla
|Fircrest School Pat A
|Shoreline
|Aldercrest Health & Rehabilitation Center
|Edmonds
|Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center – Pasco
|Pasco
|Avamere Transitional Care of Puget Sound
|Tacoma
|Bailey-Boushay House
|Seattle
|Ballard Center
|Seattle
|Benson Heights Rehabilitation Center
|Kent
|Bethany at Pacific
|Everett
|Bethany at Silver Lake
|Everett
|Cheney Care Center
|CHENEY
|Columbia Crest Center
|Moses Lake
|Columbia Lutheran Home
|Seattle
|Crescent Health Care, Inc.
|Yakima
|Cristwood Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Shoreline
|Emerald Care
|Wapato
|Enumclaw Health and Rehabilitation Center
|Enumclaw
|Fircrest School Pat N
|Shoreline
|Foss Home and Village
|Seattle
|Garden Terrace Healthcare Center of Federal Way
|Federal Way
|Garden Village
|Yakima
|Good Samaritan Health Care Center
|Yakima
|Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt
|Blaine
|Hallmark Manor
|Federal Way
|Heartwood Extended Health Care
|Tacoma
|Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Issaquah
|Josephine Caring Community
|Stanwood
|Judson Park Health Center
|Des Moines
|Kin on Health Care Center
|Seattle
|Landmark Care and Rehabilitation
|Yakima
|Lea Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center
|Auburn
|Life Care Center of Kennewick
|Kennewick
|Life Care Center of Mount Vernon
|Mount Vernon
|Life Care Center of Puyallup
|Puyallup
|Life Care Center of Richland
|Richland
|Life Care Center of Skagit Valley
|Sedro Woolley
|Life Care Center of South Hill
|Puyallup
|Lynnwood Post Acute Rehabilitation Center
|Lynnwood
|Manor Care Health Services (Gig Harbor)
|Gig Harbor
|Manor Care Health Services -Salmon Creek
|Vancouver
|Mirabella
|Seattle
|Mission Healthcare at Bellevue
|Bellevue
|Orchard Park Health Care & Rehabilitation Center
|Tacoma
|Park Ridge Care Center
|Shoreline
|Park Rose Care Center
|Tacoma
|Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Burlington
|Burlington
|Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Camas
|Camas
|Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Parkside
|Union Gap
|Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Sunnyside
|Sunnyside
|Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center – Edmonds
|Edmonds
|Providence Marianwood
|Issaquah
|Providence Mount St. Vincent
|Seattle
|Queen Anne Healthcare
|Seattle
|Redmond Care and Rehabilitation Center
|Redmond
|Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|Kennewick
|Regency North Bend Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|North Bend
|Renton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Renton
|Richmond Beach Rehab
|Shoreline
|Rockwood at Hawthorne
|Spokane
|Sea Mar Community Care Center
|Seattle
|Shoreline Health and Rehabilitation
|Shoreline
|Shuksan Rehabilitation and Health Care
|Bellingham
|Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation
|Snohomish
|Soundview Rehabilitation and Health Care Inc
|Anacortes
|Spokane Veteran’s Home
|Spokane
|Stafford Healthcare
|Des Moines
|Summitview Healthcare Center
|Yakima
|Sunrise View Convalescent Center
|Everett
|Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community
|Tacoma
|The Caroline Kline Galland Home
|Seattle
|The Hearthstone
|Seattle
|The Oaks at Forest Bay
|Shoreline
|Toppenish Nursing & Rehab Center
|Toppenish
|Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitative Care
|Vancouver
|Washington Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation
|Seattle
|Washington Odd Fellows Home
|Walla Walla
|Washington Soldiers Home
|Orting
|Willow Springs Care and Rehabilitation
|Yakima