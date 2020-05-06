61% of state’s coronavirus deaths linked to long-term care facilities

SEATTLE — More than half of Washington’s coronavirus-related deaths are linked to long-term care facilities across the state.

The state’s Joint Information Center released the breakdown Wednesday evening. It is the first time this information has been compiled statewide to isolate cases linked to these facilities.

As of May 2, 19 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases are linked to these facilities, resulting in 507 deaths, 61 percent of the state’s total.

The Department of Social and Health Services said 252 facilities have confirmed cases. The state said the data may include residents as well as employees and visitors.

Of the 252 facilities, DSHS said 94 are assisted living facilities, 76 are nursing homes, 51 are adult family homes, 30 are supported living facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities and one is an intermediate care facility.

Life Care Center in Kirkland quickly became the early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak back in March when the virus claimed the lives of dozens of residents and infected many more, including employees. Since then, hundreds of facilities in the state have reported cases.

Below is a list provided by DSHS of facilities connected to COVID-19 cases. The state said it left off the names of some adult family homes and supported living facilities that are so small that naming the facility could be a HIPAA violation.

