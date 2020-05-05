WSDOT road crew worker injured in hit-and-run on I-5
SEATTLE — State troopers are looking for a driver that injured a Washington State Department of Transportation worker Tuesday morning.
A WSDOT incident response team was called to the scene of a 4-car minor injury crash on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday.
While cleaning up the crash and preparing to open the roadway, a WSDOT crew member was hit by a truck towing a trailer.
The driver did not stop, troopers said.
The extent of the worker’s injuries were not immediately known. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call 911.
Two lanes of I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge are expected to be closed for a couple of hours while crews investigate.