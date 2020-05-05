× WSDOT road crew worker injured in hit-and-run on I-5

SEATTLE — State troopers are looking for a driver that injured a Washington State Department of Transportation worker Tuesday morning.

A WSDOT incident response team was called to the scene of a 4-car minor injury crash on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday.

While cleaning up the crash and preparing to open the roadway, a WSDOT crew member was hit by a truck towing a trailer.

The driver did not stop, troopers said.

This is the scene NB 5 near the West Seattle Freeway. This was a 4 car minor injury collision. While clearing debris an @wsdot #IRT driver was struck in the leg by what is believed to be a car hauler trailer pulled by a white truck. The vehicle did not stop. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RBSbKd5swq — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 5, 2020

The extent of the worker’s injuries were not immediately known. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call 911.

Two lanes of I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge are expected to be closed for a couple of hours while crews investigate.