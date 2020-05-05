White House Coronavirus Task Force could wind down work by early June

WATCH LIVE: Republican lawmakers suing to overturn extension of stay-at-home order
Posted 12:51 PM, May 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: Dr. Anthony Fauci (2nd L), Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses early results of testing the drug Remdesivir during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence (R), and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (C-L) in the Oval Office of the White House April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Fauci said the early testing results were “quite good news”. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be “in a very different place” by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence’s comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states started to lift their lockdowns.

The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, said the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data when and if the task force disbands.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

