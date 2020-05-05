Republican lawmakers file lawsuit challenging extension of Inslee’s stay-at-home order

TACOMA, Wash. — A group of Republican state lawmakers filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma challenging the extension of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

The group’s lawsuit will seek an emergency injunction to overturn the state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State GOP lawmakers filing suit against the extension of Gov. Inslee’s emergency order are:

Chris Corry (R-Yakima)

Andrew Barkis (R-Olympia)

Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn)

Brandon Vick (R-Vancouver)

Kelly Chambers (R-Puyallup)

Morgan Irwin (R-Enumclaw)

Drew MacEwen (R-Union)

Just FYI, only four lawmakers are listed on the lawsuit currently. Rep. Chambers tells me that's just because of "lack of time and paperwork." She said intention is to add the names. #Q13FOX https://t.co/jRlPnQaaHb — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 5, 2020

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that the state’s stay-at-home order — in place since March 23 — would be extended through at least May 31 and said there will be a four-stage phase in for lifting of restrictions.

Day use activities at most state parks and some outdoor recreation like hunting, golfing and fishing resumed Tuesday. Previously Inslee announced the resumption of existing construction projects, and retail curbside pickup, automobile sales and car washes can start by mid-May. The next phase, which Secretary of Health John Wiesman said is expected to start June 1, would allow camping, new construction, and in-store retail purchases, with restrictions. Barber shops and salons could also reopen at that time, and restaurants could reopen at half capacity and table sizes limited to five.

There will be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, though Inslee said some counties with lower numbers of cases and deaths may be able to move to the second phase of the reopening schedule if approved by the Department of Health.

