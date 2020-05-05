× Pierce County detective announces bid for sheriff

TACOMA — Pierce County detective Ed Troyer announced Tuesday he will run for sheriff.

Troyer, a 35-year veteran of the department, said he hopes to replace current Sheriff Paul Pastor.

Pastor, appointed in 2001 before becoming elected, plans to step down sometime this year. He’s the longest running sheriff in the county’s history.

Troyer will face current Pierce County Council Chair Doug Richardson, who announced his candidacy for sheriff in March.

Troyer has worked graveyard patrol, as a detective and most recently as spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“I am running to ensure our department remains a leader in public safety,” Troyer said in a release. “I look forward to working with our dedicated deputies and the community to keep you and your family safe.”