Marshawn Lynch tells ESPN his agent ‘in talks’ with Seattle

Posted 7:36 AM, May 5, 2020, by

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball for a first down in the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – In a time of nearly no sports news, Seattle fans are yearning for a hint of something to get excited about.

Well, here’s something.

Running back Marshawn Lynch appeared on Sportscenter Monday night to talk with host Scott Van Pelt. In classic Lynch fashion, the running back was a bit cagey, but hinted a possible return to Seattle.

Take a listen.

Lynch said his agent has been in touch with Seattle.

“If it works out and I get back up there it is what it is,” Lynch said. “If not, I’m not really tripping too much.”

Lynch earned his moniker for a powerful running style that included an uncanny talent for breaking tackles, punishing stiff-arms on defenders and diving backwards into the endzone to deafening cheers at CenturyLink Field.

Combined with the “Legion of Boom,” Lynch was part of the most dominant era in Seahawks history.

Lynch returned to the Hawks late last season following multiple injuries to the team. He played in three games -including two playoff games – and rushed for four touchdowns.

