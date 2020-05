Barack and Michelle Obama announced on Tuesday that they would be hosting a virtual graduation event on June 6 for the class of 2020.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. Tune in @Youtube on June 6 at https://t.co/VIQRGjEyuZ. Can't wait to see you there! — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 5, 2020

he former U.S. president had been asked on Twitter by scores of users to deliver a commencement address.



The Obamas join famous faces like Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James who are hosting virtual commencement events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.