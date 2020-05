Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- These volunteer pilots are on a mission to deliver masks and PPE (personal protective equipment) to rural hospitals across Washington state.

The pilots are members of the Boeing Employees Flying Association and they teamed up with the Washington State Hospitals Association.

They have four planes and about 15 pilots ready to fly. The pilots have already delivered more than 150,000 masks to places including Forks and Wenatchee.